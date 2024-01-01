Reversing and Exploiting ARM Binaries: rwthCTF Trafman

A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
To set up a virtual ARM environment using Qemu, introduce ARM assembly, reverse ARM binaries, and demonstrate how to write basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example. Virtual ARM Environment To start we need an environment capable of running ARM binaries. Since I didn't have an ARM machine I created a virtual ARM environment using Qemu. Qemu is similar to VirtualBox or VMWare, except that it can support multiple architectures. This allows you the emulate ARM on your default x86 or x64 machine. First we need to know which ARM architecture to pick. Most Linux distributions support two architectures: armel and armhf. Armel supports the ARMv4 instruction set and emulates floating point operations in software, while armhf supports the ARMv7 instruction set and uses hardware floating point operations. At least that's the case for Debian, Ubuntu uses the term "armel" differently [Ubuntu FAQ, ARM FAQ].
A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features.
A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware.
YARA extension for Visual Studio Code with code completion and snippets
A tool that executes programs in memory from various sources
A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner