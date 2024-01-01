Setup script for Regon-ng
DiskShadow.exe is a tool that exposes the functionality offered by the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS). By default, DiskShadow uses an interactive command interpreter similar to that of DiskRaid or DiskPart. DiskShadow also includes a scriptable mode. DiskShadow is included in Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Server 2019. It allows for the creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies. DiskShadow also includes features for persistence and evasion, making it a useful tool for offensive security operations. IOCs for defensive considerations include the creation of suspicious volume shadow copies and the use of DiskShadow for malicious purposes. In this post, we will discuss DiskShadow, present relevant features and capabilities for offensive opportunities, and highlight IOCs for defensive considerations.
A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.
A tool for interacting with Exchange servers remotely and exploiting client-side Outlook features.
SauronEye helps in identifying files containing sensitive data such as passwords through targeted directory searches.
High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor.
Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions.