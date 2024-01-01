DiskShadow 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DiskShadow.exe is a tool that exposes the functionality offered by the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS). By default, DiskShadow uses an interactive command interpreter similar to that of DiskRaid or DiskPart. DiskShadow also includes a scriptable mode. DiskShadow is included in Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Server 2019. It allows for the creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies. DiskShadow also includes features for persistence and evasion, making it a useful tool for offensive security operations. IOCs for defensive considerations include the creation of suspicious volume shadow copies and the use of DiskShadow for malicious purposes. In this post, we will discuss DiskShadow, present relevant features and capabilities for offensive opportunities, and highlight IOCs for defensive considerations.