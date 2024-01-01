A tool for detecting secrets in your code
Dnscan is a DNS reconnaissance tool that performs DNS scans, DNS cache snooping, and DNS amplification attack detection. It can be used to identify potential security vulnerabilities in DNS infrastructure. The tool provides features such as DNS cache snooping, DNS amplification attack detection, and DNS reconnaissance. It can be used to identify potential security vulnerabilities in DNS infrastructure and to detect DNS-based attacks. Dnscan is a useful tool for security professionals and penetration testers who need to assess the security of DNS infrastructure and detect potential security vulnerabilities.
A collection of 132 exploits added to Packet Storm in April 2024
A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.
JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator
HTTP parameter discovery suite
A tool that detects dangling DNS records in a multi-cloud environment to prevent subdomain takeovers.