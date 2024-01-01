Dnscan 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Dnscan is a DNS reconnaissance tool that performs DNS scans, DNS cache snooping, and DNS amplification attack detection. It can be used to identify potential security vulnerabilities in DNS infrastructure. The tool provides features such as DNS cache snooping, DNS amplification attack detection, and DNS reconnaissance. It can be used to identify potential security vulnerabilities in DNS infrastructure and to detect DNS-based attacks. Dnscan is a useful tool for security professionals and penetration testers who need to assess the security of DNS infrastructure and detect potential security vulnerabilities.