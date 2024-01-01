A fast and multi-purpose DNS toolkit for DNS reconnaissance and testing
Monsoon is a fast and flexible HTTP enumerator that can be used for a wide variety of actions ranging from content discovery to credential bruteforcing. It allows you to execute a large number of HTTP requests, filter the responses and display them in real-time. You can use it to send HTTP GET requests for each entry in a file, ignoring all responses with a status code of 404. It is a single statically linked binary, so you can simply download a pre-built binary for your operating system from the releases page. Alternatively, you can build it from source by cloning the repository and running the command `go build`. It can be used on other operating systems such as Windows by setting the `GOOS` environment variable.
Passive sniffer tool for analyzing traffic patterns.
Automated signature creation using honeypots for network intrusion detection systems.
PFQ v6.2 is a functional framework for Linux optimized for efficient packet capture/transmission and in-kernel processing.
A tool for extracting common indicators of compromise from a block of text.
Stenographer is a high-performance full-packet-capture utility for intrusion detection and incident response purposes.