A collection of manifests that create pods with different elevated privileges, demonstrating the impact of allowing security-sensitive pod attributes like hostNetwork, hostPID, hostPath, hostIPC, and privileged. The collection includes various Bad Pods with different configurations for testing and learning purposes.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetessecuritypod-securitytesting

