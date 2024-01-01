CLI tool for deleting AWS resources in bulk with inspecting functionality.
A collection of manifests that create pods with different elevated privileges, demonstrating the impact of allowing security-sensitive pod attributes like hostNetwork, hostPID, hostPath, hostIPC, and privileged. The collection includes various Bad Pods with different configurations for testing and learning purposes.
CLI tool for deleting AWS resources in bulk with inspecting functionality.
A free training course and lab environment for learning to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure.
Kube-bench is a tool for checking Kubernetes security based on CIS Kubernetes Benchmark.
Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.
Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.
Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).