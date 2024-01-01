external_c2 framework 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks, with a specific focus on serving as an extension to Command and Control frameworks. Currently, this is only intended as an implementation of Cobalt Strike's External C2 specification as described in this spec document, but is subject to change as the project matures. Credits Massive credit goes to xychix. This project would not have been possible at all without their valuable contributions. Basically this project is a rebuild and extension of Outflank's External C2 project. Architecture This project consists of the following main parts: Builder Skeletons Frameworks Transports Encoders Manager (not yet implemented). Builder The builder reads in a config file, and uses configured options to generate a build by replacing markers within skeletons. The builder can be used with build_files.py. A sample builder configuration is provided as sample_builder_config.config.sample. Skeletons skeletons are the different 'skeletons' of code that the builder will dynamically populate to generate a completely usable build. Skeletons contain markers that will be replaced with usable values.