DMG2IMG is a tool for converting Apple compressed dmg archives to standard image disk files with support for zlib, bzip2, and LZFSE compression.
NfSpy is a Python library for automating the falsification of NFS credentials when mounting an NFS share. It allows users to spoof their identity and access NFS exports without proper authentication.
DMG2IMG is a tool for converting Apple compressed dmg archives to standard image disk files with support for zlib, bzip2, and LZFSE compression.
A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.
Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups.
Hoarder is a tool to collect and parse windows artifacts.
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness
Belkasoft offers cybersecurity solutions, training, and tools for businesses, law enforcement, and academia.