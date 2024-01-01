A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.
This tool generates gopher link for exploiting SSRF and gaining RCE in various servers It allows you to test for SSRF vulnerabilities and exploit them to gain RCE.
A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.
Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner.
Python telnet honeypot for catching botnet binaries
An LLM-based honeypot file system creator that generates realistic file systems and configurations to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement.
Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease.
An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security.