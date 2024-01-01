Data exfiltration & infiltration tool using text-based steganography to evade security controls.
C2concealer is a command line tool designed for creating randomized C2 malleable profiles to enhance the stealth and variability of Cobalt Strike deployments, aiding in evasion of detection.
Modular framework for web services penetration testing with support for various attacks.
A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim
A distributed systems and infrastructure simulator for attacking and debugging Kubernetes.
A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.
Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing.