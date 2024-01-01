Empire Communication Profiles

Utilizing Alternate Data Streams (ADS) to bypass AppLocker default policies by loading DLL/CPL binaries.
With Communication Profiles, we can customize options for Empire’s GET request URIs, user agent, and headers. A basic profile consists of each element, separated by the pipe character. Profiles can incorporate multiple request URIs and Headers by separating URIs with commas and separating additional Headers with pipes.
RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.
A tool for recursively querying webservers
Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.
A comprehensive guide for customizing Cobalt Strike's C2 profiles to enhance stealth and operational security.
Maintaining account persistence via XSS and Oauth