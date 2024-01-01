AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods

DumpsterDiver is a tool for analyzing big volumes of data to find hardcoded secrets like keys and passwords.
An attacker with the iam:CreatePolicyVersion permission can create a new version of an IAM policy that they have access to. This allows them to define their own custom permissions. When creating a new policy version, it needs to be set as the default version to take effect, which you would think would require the iam:SetDefaultPolicyVersion permission, but when creating a new policy version, it is possible to include a flag (--set-as-default) that will automatically create it as the new default version. That flag does not require the iam:SetDefaultPolicyVersion permission to use. This privilege escalation method could allow a user to gain full administrator access of the AWS account.
A tool for finding AWS credentials in files, optimized for Jenkins integration.
Zoho Vault is a secure password management tool that allows you to store and automatically fill in passwords on websites and apps.
Tool for associating IAM roles to Pods in Kubernetes clusters.
KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory using DLL injection and CLRMD.
Find leaked credentials by scanning repositories for high entropy strings.