The GNU Netcat is a featured networking utility that reads and writes data across network connections using the TCP/IP protocol. It is designed to be a reliable 'back-end' tool that can be used directly or easily driven by other programs and scripts. It provides outbound and inbound connections, TCP or UDP, to or from any ports, tunneling modes, port-scanning capabilities, advanced usage options, and optional RFC854 telnet codes parser and responder. Distributed freely under the GNU General Public License (GPL), it aims for full compatibility with the original nc 1.10 and portability.