A powerful interactive packet manipulation program and library for network exploration and security testing.
The GNU Netcat is a featured networking utility that reads and writes data across network connections using the TCP/IP protocol. It is designed to be a reliable 'back-end' tool that can be used directly or easily driven by other programs and scripts. It provides outbound and inbound connections, TCP or UDP, to or from any ports, tunneling modes, port-scanning capabilities, advanced usage options, and optional RFC854 telnet codes parser and responder. Distributed freely under the GNU General Public License (GPL), it aims for full compatibility with the original nc 1.10 and portability.
Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research.
Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 provides passive network auditing capabilities and is now a project of COSMIC-Chapter of The Honeynet Project.
A command-line tool for managing and analyzing Microsoft Forefront TMG and UAG configurations.
A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output.
A fast and multi-purpose DNS toolkit for DNS reconnaissance and testing