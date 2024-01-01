A modular and script-friendly multithread bruteforcer for managing task parameters in Python scripts.
Covert red team attack infrastructure is the back-end component used for red team operations, encompassing domains, redirectors, SMTP servers, and payload hosting servers. Design considerations and thought process behind the infrastructure are crucial for effective operations.
A managed code hooking template for .NET assemblies, enabling API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation.
Open-source project for building instrumented environments to simulate attacks and test detections.
A comprehensive malware-analysis tool that utilizes external AV scanners to identify malicious elements in binary files.
Ophcrack is a free Windows password cracker based on rainbow tables with various features for password recovery.
CrossC2 enables generation of cross-platform payloads for CobaltStrike, enhancing operational flexibility.