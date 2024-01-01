A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design.
Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework, designed for offensive security testing against cloud environments. Created and maintained by Rhino Security Labs, Pacu allows penetration testers to exploit configuration flaws within an AWS account, using modules to easily expand its functionality. Current modules enable a range of attacks, including user privilege escalation, backdooring of IAM users, attacking vulnerable Lambda functions, and much more. Installation: Pacu is a fairly lightweight program, as it requires only Python3.7+ and pip3 to install a handful of Python libraries.
A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design.
C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits.
CrossC2 enables generation of cross-platform payloads for CobaltStrike, enhancing operational flexibility.
A tool for detecting and exploiting Server-Side Template Injection (SSTI) vulnerabilities
LinEnum is a tool for Linux enumeration that provides detailed system information and performs various checks and tasks.
Python-based toolkit for network hacking with various implemented techniques and supported by Securetia SRL.