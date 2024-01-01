Red Teaming Toolkit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository contains cutting-edge open-source security tools (OST) that will help you during adversary simulation and as information intended for threat hunter can make detection and prevention control easier. The list of tools below that could be potentially misused by threat actors such as APT and Human-Operated Ransomware (HumOR). If you want to contribute to this list send me a pull request. Table of Contents Reconnaissance Initial Access Delivery Situational Awareness Credential Dumping Privilege Escalation Defense Evasion Persistence Lateral Movement Exfiltration Miscellaneous