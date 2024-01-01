Red Teaming Toolkit

Hidden parameters discovery suite
This repository contains cutting-edge open-source security tools (OST) that will help you during adversary simulation and as information intended for threat hunter can make detection and prevention control easier. The list of tools below that could be potentially misused by threat actors such as APT and Human-Operated Ransomware (HumOR). If you want to contribute to this list send me a pull request. Table of Contents Reconnaissance Initial Access Delivery Situational Awareness Credential Dumping Privilege Escalation Defense Evasion Persistence Lateral Movement Exfiltration Miscellaneous
Hidden parameters discovery suite
Rip web accessible (distributed) version control systems: SVN, GIT, Mercurial/hg, bzr, ...
A tool for testing Cross Site Scripting vulnerabilities
A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.
Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.
Open source penetration testing tool for detecting and exploiting command injection vulnerabilities.