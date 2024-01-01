barq 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

barq is a post-exploitation framework that allows you to easily perform attacks on a running AWS infrastructure. It allows you to attack running EC2 instances without having the original instance SSH keypairs. It also allows you to perform enumeration and extraction of stored Secrets and Parameters in AWS. Prerequisites: An existing AWS account access key id and secret (Token too in some case). Python 2 or 3. It can run with both. To run the msfvenom payloads, you need msfvenom to be available on your workstation, with the PATH setup correctly. Installing: For python 2: pip install -r requirements.txt For python3 pip3 install -r requirements.txt Better to create a virtualenv environment for the tool. Please note that using sudo with pip is not recommended. Author: Mohammed Aldoub, also known as Voulnet, find me on Twitter Main Features: Attacking EC2 instances without knowing keypairs or connection profiles/passwords. Dumping EC2 secrets and parameters. Enumerating EC2 instances and security groups. Ability to launch Metasploit and Empire payloads against EC2 instances. Training mode to test attacks and features without making any changes to the actual AWS infrastructure.