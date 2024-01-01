Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security.
A toolkit for testing, tweaking and cracking JSON Web Tokens Features: * Token validation * Token generation * Token tampering * Token cracking Useful for security researchers, developers and anyone interested in JSON Web Tokens.
A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.
A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications.
A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.
An advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction software for enhancing computer safety by removing dynamic content from Office files.
A utility tool for decrypting data from weak public keys and attempting to recover the corresponding private key, primarily for educational purposes.