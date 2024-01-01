bettercap 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

bettercap is a powerful, easily extensible and portable framework written in Go which aims to offer to security researchers, red teamers and reverse engineers an easy to use, all-in-one solution with all the features they might possibly need for performing reconnaissance and attacking WiFi networks, Bluetooth Low Energy devices, wireless HID devices and Ethernet networks. Main Features: - WiFi networks scanning, deauthentication attack, clientless PMKID association attack and automatic WPA/WPA2 client handshakes capture. - Bluetooth Low Energy devices scanning, characteristics enumeration, reading and writing. - 2.4Ghz wireless devices scanning and MouseJacking attacks with over-the-air HID frames injection (with DuckyScript support). - Passive and active IP network hosts probing and recon. - ARP, DNS, NDP and DHCPv6 spoofers for MITM attacks on IPv4 and IPv6 based networks. - Proxies at packet level, TCP level and HTTP/HTTPS application level fully scriptable with easy to implement javascript plugins. - A powerful network sniffer for credentials harvesting which can also be used as a network protocol fuzzer. - A very fast port scanner. - A powerful REST API with support for asynchronous events notification.