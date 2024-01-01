A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries.
bettercap is a powerful, easily extensible and portable framework written in Go which aims to offer to security researchers, red teamers and reverse engineers an easy to use, all-in-one solution with all the features they might possibly need for performing reconnaissance and attacking WiFi networks, Bluetooth Low Energy devices, wireless HID devices and Ethernet networks. Main Features: - WiFi networks scanning, deauthentication attack, clientless PMKID association attack and automatic WPA/WPA2 client handshakes capture. - Bluetooth Low Energy devices scanning, characteristics enumeration, reading and writing. - 2.4Ghz wireless devices scanning and MouseJacking attacks with over-the-air HID frames injection (with DuckyScript support). - Passive and active IP network hosts probing and recon. - ARP, DNS, NDP and DHCPv6 spoofers for MITM attacks on IPv4 and IPv6 based networks. - Proxies at packet level, TCP level and HTTP/HTTPS application level fully scriptable with easy to implement javascript plugins. - A powerful network sniffer for credentials harvesting which can also be used as a network protocol fuzzer. - A very fast port scanner. - A powerful REST API with support for asynchronous events notification.
A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries.
Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services by Microsoft Azure for secure cloud solutions.
DOS attack by sending fake BPDUs to disrupt switches' STP engines.
A simple text viewer for Prompt(1) sessions
A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.
A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests.