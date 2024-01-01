Studying Android malware behaviors through Information Flow monitoring techniques.
A JavaScript Engine Fuzzer
A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization.
Generate Yara rules from function basic blocks in x64dbg.
Hyara is a plugin that simplifies writing YARA rules with various convenient features.
A file analysis framework that automates the evaluation of files by running a suite of tools and aggregating the output.
FSF is a modular, recursive file scanning solution that enables analysts to extend the utility of Yara signatures and define actionable intelligence within a file.