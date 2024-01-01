xss2png 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PNG IDAT chunks XSS payload generator Generates a PNG image containing a XSS payload. Usage: 1. Install the tool using npm: `npm install xss2png` 2. Run the tool: `xss2png <payload> <output_file>" Example: `xss2png 'alert(1)' output.png` This will generate a PNG image containing the XSS payload `alert(1)`. Note: This tool is for educational purposes only and should not be used to exploit vulnerabilities.