PNG IDAT chunks XSS payload generator Generates a PNG image containing a XSS payload. Usage: 1. Install the tool using npm: `npm install xss2png` 2. Run the tool: `xss2png <payload> <output_file>" Example: `xss2png 'alert(1)' output.png` This will generate a PNG image containing the XSS payload `alert(1)`. Note: This tool is for educational purposes only and should not be used to exploit vulnerabilities.

