A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.
Leak git repositories from misconfigured websites
A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.
A low-interaction honeypot to detect and analyze attempts to exploit the CVE-2017-10271 vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic Server
A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance.
A local file inclusion exploitation tool
OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot with low resource requirements and alerting capabilities.
A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities