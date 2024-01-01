stegify 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

stegify is a simple command line tool capable of fully transparent hiding any file within an image or set of images using LSB (Least Significant Bit) steganography technique. It can hide data within images without visibly altering them, and supports splitting data across multiple carrier files. Installation can be done from source or via Homebrew on macOS, or by downloading a binary for your system. Usage involves single carrier encoding/decoding commands.