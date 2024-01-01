A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.
stegify is a simple command line tool capable of fully transparent hiding any file within an image or set of images using LSB (Least Significant Bit) steganography technique. It can hide data within images without visibly altering them, and supports splitting data across multiple carrier files. Installation can be done from source or via Homebrew on macOS, or by downloading a binary for your system. Usage involves single carrier encoding/decoding commands.
A sensitive data detection tool for scanning source code repositories
Realtime privacy monitoring service for smartphones that analyzes how apps handle private information.
Secure file erasing utility for Mac OS X
Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled
Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.