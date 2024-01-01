A quick and dirty dynamic redirect.rules generator for penetration testers and security professionals.
SharpPrinter is a tool designed to discover printers within a network, aiding in network mapping and security assessments.
A quick and dirty dynamic redirect.rules generator for penetration testers and security professionals.
CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations.
A penetration testing tool that focuses on web browser exploitation
Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth.
A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems.
A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments