Android-OpenDebug 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool leverages Cydia Substrate to make all applications running on the device debuggable; once installed any application will let a debugger attach to them. Usage: Ensure that Cydia Substrate has been deployed on your test device. The installer requires a rooted device and can be found on the Google Play store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.saurik.substrate&hl=en. Download the pre-compiled APK available at https://github.com/iSECPartners/Android-OpenDebug/releases. Install the APK package on the device using adb install Android-OpenDebug.apk. Notes: This should only be used on test devices.