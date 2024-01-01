PINCE 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PINCE is a front-end/reverse engineering tool for the GNU Project Debugger (GDB), focused on games. However, it can be used for any reverse-engineering related stuff. PINCE is an abbreviation for 'PINCE is not Cheat Engine'. PINCE is in development right now, read Features part of the project to see what is done and Roadmap part to see what is currently planned. Also, please read Wiki Page of the project to understand how PINCE works. Feel free to join our discord server! Disclaimer: Do not trust to any source other than Trusted Sources that claims to have the source code or package for PINCE and remember to report them immediately Disclaimer: YOU are responsible for your actions. PINCE does NOT take any responsibility for the damage caused by the users Pre-release screenshots: Features Memory searching: PINCE uses a specialized fork of libscanmem to search the memory efficiently Background Execution: PINCE uses background execution by default, allowing users to run GDB commands while process is running Variable Inspection&Modification CheatEngine-like value type support: Currently supports all types of CE and scanmem along with extended strings(utf-8, utf-16, utf-32) Symbol