CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.
LockBoxx is a cybersecurity tool that provides an introduction to using GScript for Red Teams. It helps Red Teams understand and utilize GScript for their offensive security operations. GScript is a scripting language used for automating tasks in Google Apps.
CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.
Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications.
A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory
SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes.
Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing.
A week-long series of articles and talks on evading Microsoft Advanced Threat Analytics (ATA) detection