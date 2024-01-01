aem-hacker

DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.
AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems. It provides a set of tools and techniques to aid in the discovery and exploitation of vulnerabilities, including a web crawler, a scanner for identifying vulnerable components, and a tool for exploiting identified vulnerabilities. The tool is designed to be used in a responsible and ethical manner, and should only be used with the permission of the system owner or with the consent of the system administrator. The tool is available on GitHub and is open-source, allowing users to modify and customize it to suit their specific needs. The tool is categorized under the 'Offensive Security' category and is available for free.
Collection of penetration testing scripts for AWS with a focus on reconnaissance.
A penetration testing tool that focuses on web browser exploitation
Emulate operating systems behind SSH servers for testing automation.
SauronEye helps in identifying files containing sensitive data such as passwords through targeted directory searches.
Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams