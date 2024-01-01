aem-hacker 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems. It provides a set of tools and techniques to aid in the discovery and exploitation of vulnerabilities, including a web crawler, a scanner for identifying vulnerable components, and a tool for exploiting identified vulnerabilities. The tool is designed to be used in a responsible and ethical manner, and should only be used with the permission of the system owner or with the consent of the system administrator. The tool is available on GitHub and is open-source, allowing users to modify and customize it to suit their specific needs. The tool is categorized under the 'Offensive Security' category and is available for free.