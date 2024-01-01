checkra1n 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Checkra1n is a community project that provides a semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up. It uses the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit and supports Cydia installation. The tool is available for macOS and Linux, with Windows support coming soon. Checkra1n is a beta release and should not be installed on a primary device. It has some known issues and limitations, such as not working on A7 devices with the Linux version, and requiring a passcode removal on A11 devices. The tool has a GUI and CLI mode, and users can use it to jailbreak their devices and install third-party software. However, it is recommended to backup devices before running checkra1n, as it can cause data loss in case of bugs.