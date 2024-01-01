Collection of URLs for vulnerable web applications and systems for cybersecurity practice.
Domain Hunter is a tool that checks expired domains for categorization/reputation and Archive.org history to determine good candidates for phishing and C2 domain names. It helps identify potential domains for malicious activities. The tool provides a comprehensive analysis of expired domains, including their categorization, reputation, and history on Archive.org. This information can be used to identify domains that could be used for phishing or as command and control (C2) servers. Domain Hunter is a useful tool for security professionals and researchers who want to identify and mitigate potential threats from expired domains.
Self-hosted Fuzzing-As-A-Service platform for continuous developer-driven fuzzing.
Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware.
Emulate offensive attack techniques in the cloud with a self-contained Go binary.
A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses.
A tool for detecting and exploiting Server-Side Template Injection (SSTI) vulnerabilities