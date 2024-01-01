Domain Hunter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Domain Hunter is a tool that checks expired domains for categorization/reputation and Archive.org history to determine good candidates for phishing and C2 domain names. It helps identify potential domains for malicious activities. The tool provides a comprehensive analysis of expired domains, including their categorization, reputation, and history on Archive.org. This information can be used to identify domains that could be used for phishing or as command and control (C2) servers. Domain Hunter is a useful tool for security professionals and researchers who want to identify and mitigate potential threats from expired domains.