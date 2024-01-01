A tool for injecting and loading executables with a focus on stealth techniques.
Kaiser File-less Persistence is a discontinued project with capabilities for attacks and anti-forensic activities on Windows 7 32-bit systems. To build and use, compile Kaiser.dll in Release mode, upload it for direct download, update BuildKaiser.ps1 with the URL, run the script to build Payload.ps1, upload Payload.ps1 for direct download, update BuildKaiser.ps1 with the URL of Payload.ps1, run BuildKaiser.ps1 to build Installer.ps1, and execute Installer.ps1 with administrative privileges on the target machine. Known bugs include threaded XxxNetSend sends buffering and PurgeXxx functions not guaranteed to work.
A tool for injecting and loading executables with a focus on stealth techniques.
A framework for creating XNU based rootkits for OS X and iOS security research
Online Java decompiler tool with support for modern Java features.
A Linux process injection tool that injects shellcode into a running process
A collection of resources for beginners to learn assembly language.
Detect capabilities in executable files and identify potential behaviors.