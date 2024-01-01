Kaiser File-less Persistence 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Kaiser File-less Persistence is a discontinued project with capabilities for attacks and anti-forensic activities on Windows 7 32-bit systems. To build and use, compile Kaiser.dll in Release mode, upload it for direct download, update BuildKaiser.ps1 with the URL, run the script to build Payload.ps1, upload Payload.ps1 for direct download, update BuildKaiser.ps1 with the URL of Payload.ps1, run BuildKaiser.ps1 to build Installer.ps1, and execute Installer.ps1 with administrative privileges on the target machine. Known bugs include threaded XxxNetSend sends buffering and PurgeXxx functions not guaranteed to work.