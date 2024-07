Raccoon 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Raccoon is an offensive security tool designed for reconnaissance and information gathering, featuring DNS details, visual mapping, WHOIS information, TLS data, port scanning, URL fuzzing, subdomain enumeration, web application data retrieval, cookie inspection, email address extraction, S3 bucket vulnerability scanning, WAF detection, Tor/proxy routing, and more. It supports asyncio for improved performance, saves output to files, and has a roadmap for future enhancements such as OWASP branch integration, additional storage scan providers, WAF support, multiple hosts, rate limit evasion, IP ranges, CIDR notation, and various output formats.