fexecve harness

These tools execute programs in memory. Programs can be delivered via stdin or from an URL. **From URL:** This will download a file from a host and execute it with arguments. **Using netcat (method1):** This connects to a host on a port to receive the payload. **Using netcat (method2):** This listens for incoming connections on a port to receive the payload.