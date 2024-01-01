Crashwalk 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

If you want to use import "github.com/bnagy/crashwalk" in your own Go code, you can get godoc at: http://godoc.org/github.com/bnagy/crashwalk To run the standalone cwtriage tool: - cwtriage runs crashfiles with instrumentation and outputs results in various formats - Usage: cwtriage -root /path/to/afl-dir [-match pattern] -- /path/to/target -in @@ -out whatever ( @@ will be substituted for each crashfile ) - -afl Prefer the AFL recorded crashing command, if present - -engine string Debugging engine to use: [gdb lldb] (default "gdb") - -every int Run every n seconds (default -1) - -f string Template filename to use while running crash - -ignore string Directory skip pattern ( go regex syntax ) - -match string Match pattern for files ( go regex syntax ) - -mem int Memory limit for target processes (MB) (default -1) - -output string Output format to use: [json pb text] (default "text") - -root string Root directory to look for crashes - -seen Include seen results from the DB in the output - -seendb string Path to BoltDB (default "crashwalk.db") - -strict Abort the whole run if any crashes fail to repro - -t int Timeout for target processes (secs) (default 60) - -tidy Move crashes tha