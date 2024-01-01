Linux Exploit Suggester 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Linux Exploit Suggester; based on operating system release number. This program run without arguments will perform a 'uname -r' to grab the Linux Operating Systems release version, and return a suggestive list of possible exploits. Nothing fancy, so a patched/back-ported patch may fool this script. Additionally possible to provide '-k' flag to manually enter the Kernel Version/Operating System Release Version. This script has been extremely useful on site and in exams. Now Open-sourced under GPLv2. Sample Output $ perl ./Linux_Exploit_Suggester.pl -k 3.0.0 Kernel local: 3.0.0 Possible Exploits: [+] semtex CVE-2013-2094 Source: www.exploit-db.com/download/25444/‎ [+] memodipper CVE-2012-0056 Source: http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/18411/ [+] perf_swevent CVE-2013-2094 Source: http://www.exploit-db.com/download/26131 $ perl ./Linux_Exploit_Suggester.pl -k 2.6.28 Kernel local: 2.6.28 Possible Exploits: [+] sock_sendpage2 Alt: proto_ops CVE-2009-2692 Source: http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/9436 [+] half_nelson3 Alt: econet CVE-2010-4073 Source: http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/17787/ [+] reiserfs CVE-2010-1146 Source: http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/1