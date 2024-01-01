Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.
Linux Exploit Suggester; based on operating system release number. This program run without arguments will perform a 'uname -r' to grab the Linux Operating Systems release version, and return a suggestive list of possible exploits. Nothing fancy, so a patched/back-ported patch may fool this script. Additionally possible to provide '-k' flag to manually enter the Kernel Version/Operating System Release Version. This script has been extremely useful on site and in exams. Now Open-sourced under GPLv2. Sample Output $ perl ./Linux_Exploit_Suggester.pl -k 3.0.0 Kernel local: 3.0.0 Possible Exploits: [+] semtex CVE-2013-2094 Source: www.exploit-db.com/download/25444/ [+] memodipper CVE-2012-0056 Source: http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/18411/ [+] perf_swevent CVE-2013-2094 Source: http://www.exploit-db.com/download/26131 $ perl ./Linux_Exploit_Suggester.pl -k 2.6.28 Kernel local: 2.6.28 Possible Exploits: [+] sock_sendpage2 Alt: proto_ops CVE-2009-2692 Source: http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/9436 [+] half_nelson3 Alt: econet CVE-2010-4073 Source: http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/17787/ [+] reiserfs CVE-2010-1146 Source: http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/1
Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.
A runtime threat management and attack path enumeration tool for cloud-native environments
Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.
A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications