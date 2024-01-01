Python web application honeypot with vulnerability type emulation and modular design.
A tool for embedding XXE/XML exploits into different filetypes
A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.
A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney.
SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation.
An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.
A web application honeypot sensor attracting malicious traffic from the Internet