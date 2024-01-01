UPX 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

UPX is an advanced executable file compressor that typically reduces the file size of programs and DLLs by around 50%-70%, making them self-contained and running exactly as before. It supports various executable formats including Windows, macOS, and Linux, is secure, offers excellent compression ratio, very fast decompression, and has no memory overhead for compressed executables.