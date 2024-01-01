Nozzlr v1.1

SharpShares efficiently enumerates and maps network shares and resolves names within a domain.
Nozzlr is a multithread bruteforcer, truly modular and script-friendly. The tool allows managing task parameters directly in the task template (a Python script), providing flexibility for complex tasks. It supports various options like wordlists, threads, offsets, resume options, quiet mode, and repeats.
Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams
A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.
A tool that simplifies the installation of tools and configuration for Kali Linux
A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.
A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching.