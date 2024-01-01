vaf 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Vaf is a cross-platform very advanced and fast web fuzzer written in nim It is designed to be easy to use and provides a lot of features to make fuzzing easier and more efficient. Features: - Cross-platform (Windows, Linux, macOS) - Fast and efficient - Easy to use - Supports multiple protocols (HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, etc.) - Supports multiple types of fuzzing (GET, POST, HEAD, etc.) - Supports multiple types of payloads (strings, files, etc.) - Supports multiple types of fuzzing techniques (brute force, dictionary, etc.) - Supports multiple types of output formats (JSON, CSV, etc.)