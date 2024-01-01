A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources.
Vaf is a cross-platform very advanced and fast web fuzzer written in nim It is designed to be easy to use and provides a lot of features to make fuzzing easier and more efficient. Features: - Cross-platform (Windows, Linux, macOS) - Fast and efficient - Easy to use - Supports multiple protocols (HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, etc.) - Supports multiple types of fuzzing (GET, POST, HEAD, etc.) - Supports multiple types of payloads (strings, files, etc.) - Supports multiple types of fuzzing techniques (brute force, dictionary, etc.) - Supports multiple types of output formats (JSON, CSV, etc.)
Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs.
Weaponizing Kerberos protocol flaws for stealthy attacks on domain users.
A penetration testing tool that focuses on web browser exploitation
Alpha release of External C2 framework for Cobalt Strike with enhanced data channels.
Find RCE gadgets for CTF pwn challenges with ease.