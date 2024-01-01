CrackMapExec 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

It's a post-exploitation tool (e.g. Veil-Pillage, smbexec) It's meant to be the 'glue' between exploitation frameworks when pentesting Active Directory It's fully concurrent: you're able to connect, authenticate etc.. to multiple hosts at the same time It has an internal database which is used to store credentials and track users with Administrative privileges It's functionality is based on several other tools and libraries (a list of them are in the Github repo's README) It's opsec safe: everything is either run in memory, enumerated over the network using WinAPI calls or executed using built-in windows tools/features. Part 1, will cover the basics such as using credentials, dumping credentials, executing commands and using the