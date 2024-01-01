CrackMapExec Logo

CrackMapExec

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

It's a post-exploitation tool (e.g. Veil-Pillage, smbexec) It's meant to be the 'glue' between exploitation frameworks when pentesting Active Directory It's fully concurrent: you're able to connect, authenticate etc.. to multiple hosts at the same time It has an internal database which is used to store credentials and track users with Administrative privileges It's functionality is based on several other tools and libraries (a list of them are in the Github repo's README) It's opsec safe: everything is either run in memory, enumerated over the network using WinAPI calls or executed using built-in windows tools/features. Part 1, will cover the basics such as using credentials, dumping credentials, executing commands and using the

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationpentestingexploitation

ALTERNATIVES

MITRE Caldera™ Logo

MITRE Caldera™

0 (0)

Cyber security platform for automating adversary emulation, red-team assistance, and incident response, built on the MITRE ATT&CK™ framework.

Offensive Security
Free