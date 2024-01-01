Leveraging INF-SCT Fetch & Execute Techniques For Bypass, Evasion, & Persistence (Part 2)

Two weeks ago, I blogged about several “pass-thru” techniques that leveraged the use of INF files (‘.inf’) to “fetch and execute” remote script component files (‘.sct’). In general, instances of these methods could potentially be abused to bypass application whitelisting (AWL) policies (e.g. Default AppLocker policies), deter host-based security products, and achieve ‘hidden’ persistence. Additionally, a few other “fetch and execute” techniques were highlighted for situational awareness, and several defensive considerations were presented. If you have not already done so, I’d highly recommend reviewing Part 1 [Leveraging INF-SCT Fetch & Execute Techniques For Bypass, Evasion, & Persistence] before proceeding as we will revisit a few prior topics before presenting these INF-SCT methods: InfDefaultInstall IExpress IEadvpack.dll (LaunchINFSection) IE4uinit Revisiting Setupapi.dll (InstallHinfSection) and Advpack.dll (LaunchINFSection) Setupapi.dll (InstallHinfSection) – InfDefaultInstall.exe In their DerbyCon 2017 talk – Evading AutoRuns, @KyleHanslovan and @ChrisBisnett of @HuntressLabs presented several INF-SCT techniques