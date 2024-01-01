ARM Assembly and Shellcode

A microservice for string padding to prevent global issues like the left-pad incident.
This collection of resources covers various aspects of ARM assembly language, including tutorials, guides, and examples. It includes topics such as ARM instruction set, memory instructions, conditional execution, and stack and functions. Additionally, it covers shellcode writing, exploitation, and debugging techniques. It also includes tutorials on heap exploitation, return-oriented programming, and process continuation. Furthermore, it provides information on ARM lab environments, debugging tools, and emulators. This collection is suitable for those interested in learning ARM assembly language and shellcode development.
A security framework for process isolation and sandboxing based on capability-based security principles.
A framework for creating cybersecurity event schemas with a schema browser for exploration.
A CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com, emphasizing simplicity and lightweight features.
A tool to secure your shell commands history by clearing sensitive commands