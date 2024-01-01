Trust Direction: An Enabler for Active Directory Enumeration and Trust Exploitation

Tool for associating IAM roles to Pods in Kubernetes clusters.
Active Directory (AD) Trusts have been a hot topic as of late. In this blog entry, we are going to focus on theoretical examples based on two separate forest domains – A and B. Domain A and Domain B are autonomous and are not members of the same AD forest. However, the trust relationship will change in context of the examples to understand the principle of trust direction. Some Background Info In essence, AD Trusts establish the authentication mechanism between domains and/or forests. AD Trusts allow for resources (e.g. security principals such as users) in one domain to honor the authentication to access resources in another domain. Of note, it is important to understand that simply establishing a trust relationship between two domains does not allow for resources from a theoretical Domain A to access resources in a theoretical Domain B. Resources in Domain A must be authorized (e.g. given permission) to access resources in a theoretical Domain B.
Tool for associating IAM roles to Pods in Kubernetes clusters.
KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory using DLL injection and CLRMD.
A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.
A tool for finding AWS credentials in files, optimized for Jenkins integration.
A simple drop-in library for managing users, permissions, and groups in your application.
A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV.