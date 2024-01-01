sentrySSRF

A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.
Tool to searching sentry config on page or in javascript files and check blind SSRF
A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft
Monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts when potential threats are detected.
A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap
A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats
Open source framework for network traffic analysis with advanced features.