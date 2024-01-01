RsaCtfTool 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool is an utility designed to decrypt data from weak public keys and attempt to recover the corresponding private key. Also this tool offers a comprehensive range of attack options, enabling users to apply various strategies to crack the encryption. The RSA security, at its core, relies on the complexity of the integer factorization problem. This project serves as a valuable resource by combining multiple integer factorization algorithms, effectively enhancing the overall decryption capabilities. Please note that this tool is primarily intended for educational purposes. It is essential to manage your expectations, as not every key can be broken within a reasonable timeframe. The complexity of the encryption algorithm may present significant challenges. It is essential to highlight that the tool, exclusively supports the RSA textbook semiprime composite modulus rather than composite multiprimes. This constraint is embedded upstream in the pycrypto library (see TODO). While this limitation exists, the tool still offers a powerful set of features for attacking RSA keys with semiprime composite modulus. For an advanced integer factorization tool please use msieve, yafu