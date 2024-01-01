Magnet ACQUIRE offers robust data extraction capabilities for digital forensics investigations, supporting a wide range of devices.
Vshadow (vshadow.exe) is a command line utility for managing volume shadow copies included within the Windows SDK and signed by Microsoft. It allows for executing scripts and invoking commands in support of volume shadow snapshot management, which can be abused for privileged-level evasion, persistence, and file extraction. The tool supports the -exec parameter for executing binaries or scripts without command arguments.
A tool that uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and disk images, creating custom reports for easier analysis.
A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.
A Kernel fuzzer focusing on race bugs
Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures.
Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.