Vshadow (vshadow.exe) is a command line utility for managing volume shadow copies included within the Windows SDK and signed by Microsoft. It allows for executing scripts and invoking commands in support of volume shadow snapshot management, which can be abused for privileged-level evasion, persistence, and file extraction. The tool supports the -exec parameter for executing binaries or scripts without command arguments.