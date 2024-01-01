Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.
Python utility to takeover domains vulnerable to AWS NS Takeover
A blog post about bypassing AppLocker using PowerShell diagnostic scripts
A modular and script-friendly multithread bruteforcer for managing task parameters in Python scripts.
A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching.
A tool that simplifies the installation of tools and configuration for Kali Linux
Generate a variety of suspect actions detected by Falco rulesets.