SILENTTRINITY is a modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework powered by Python 3 and .NETs DLR. It's the culmination of an extensive amount of research into using embedded third-party .NET scripting languages to dynamically call .NET API's, a technique the author coined as BYOI (Bring Your Own Interpreter). The aim of this tool and the BYOI concept is to shift the paradigm back to PowerShell style like attacks (as it offers much more flexibility over traditional C# tradecraft) only without using PowerShell in anyway. Some of the main features that distinguish SILENTTRINITY are: Multi-User & Multi-Server - Supports multi-user collaboration. Additionally, the client can connect to and control multiple Teamservers. Client and Teamserver Built in Python 3.7 - Latest and greatest features of the Python language are used, heavy use of Asyncio provides ludicrous speeds. Real-time Updates and Communication - Use of Websockets allow for real-time communication and updates between the Client and Teamserver. Focus on Usability with an Extremely Modern CLI - Powered by prompt-toolkit. Dynamic Evaluation/Compilation Using .NET Scripting Languages