A library to access the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database File (EDB) format used in various Windows applications.
BloodHound is a single page Javascript web application, built on top of , compiled with , with a database fed by a C# data collector. It uses graph theory to reveal the hidden and often unintended relationships within an Active Directory or Azure environment.
A file search and query tool for ops and security experts.
Free software for extracting Microsoft cabinet files, supporting all features and formats of Microsoft cabinet files and Windows CE installation files.
A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools.
NBD is a userland implementation of the Network Block Device protocol, allowing for remote access to block devices over a network.
wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor with various data manipulation operations and visualization functionalities.