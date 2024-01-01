Kerberos Party Tricks 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool is designed to weaponize Kerberos protocol flaws by abusing vulnerabilities in the Kerberos v5 protocol, allowing for enumeration/brute force attacks on domain users and obtaining Kerberos TGS-REP and AS-REP tickets without sending packets to target systems, making the attacks stealthy and hard to detect.