Kerberos Party Tricks

A comprehensive guide for customizing Cobalt Strike's C2 profiles to enhance stealth and operational security.
This tool is designed to weaponize Kerberos protocol flaws by abusing vulnerabilities in the Kerberos v5 protocol, allowing for enumeration/brute force attacks on domain users and obtaining Kerberos TGS-REP and AS-REP tickets without sending packets to target systems, making the attacks stealthy and hard to detect.
A comprehensive guide for customizing Cobalt Strike's C2 profiles to enhance stealth and operational security.
A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services.
A reminder that technology alone is not enough to stay secure against social engineering tactics.
Emulate offensive attack techniques in the cloud with a self-contained Go binary.
Generates shellcode that loads Windows payloads from memory and runs them with parameters.
A distributed systems and infrastructure simulator for attacking and debugging Kubernetes.