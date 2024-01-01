Kerberos Party Tricks

This tool is designed to weaponize Kerberos protocol flaws by abusing vulnerabilities in the Kerberos v5 protocol, allowing for enumeration/brute force attacks on domain users and obtaining Kerberos TGS-REP and AS-REP tickets without sending packets to target systems, making the attacks stealthy and hard to detect.

Offensive Security
Free
kerberosvulnerability-exploitationenumerationbrute-force

