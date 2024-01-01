Spanning Tree 1: DOS attack sending conf BPDUs

Let's send some conf BPDUs claiming to be the root bridge with a root path cost of 0, causing a DoS attack by annoying nearby switches and forcing them to recalculate their STP engines. Source MAC is randomly generated, and destination MAC is 01:80:c2:00:00:00. Bridge ID and Root ID are set to 8000:source_mac. Hello time is 2, Forward delay is 15, and Max age is 20.